New Cape Girardeau Christmas ornament for sale

Old Town Cape Inc. has announced its 2023 Christmas ornament, named "The Christmas Tree Lighting", is on sale.
The ornament is the 27th in the series created by Hestia, according to Old Town Cape, with 378 available for purchase for $25 each — or $30 with a stand.
The following locations, including the Old Town Cape office, will have the holiday item in stock: Cape Riverfront Market, CP McGinty Jewelers, Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, Jayson Jewelers, Pastimes Antiques, Riverside Pottery Studio, Shivelbine Music, VisitCape and Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts.
