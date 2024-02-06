New Cape Girardeau business applications submitted

A tattoo shop is among two new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.