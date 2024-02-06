New Cape County Airbnb in the treetops

Twisted Sassafras Treehouse, a new Airbnb at 3658 County Road 318 in Cape Girardeau County, not far from Notre Dame Regional High School, opened June 23.

Kelly High School and 1994 Southeast Missouri State University graduate Craig Heisserer lives nearby and is co-proprietor along with this wife, Leopold native Martina Heisserer.

The name of the business is derived from a four-poster bed Craig made four years ago from a sassafras tree with corkscrew twists in its branches.

"It is a massive bed with really high posts which won't fit in a normal size house, so I've had it in storage all this time," he said.

"When we got the idea to build a treehouse, it seemed a great place to put the bed, and the name just naturally came."