New Cape Chamber president could be announced in March

Aaron Panton, The Bank of Missouri regional president and chairman of the seven-member search committee looking for a new president and CEO for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he expects a new chamber leader to be selected by the beginning of March.

Panton said finalists for the position likely will be brought to Cape Girardeau this week and next for in-person interviews and "meet-and-greet" sessions with the chamber board and staff and community leaders.