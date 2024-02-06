New Cape Chamber president could be announced in March

Aaron Panton, The Bank of Missouri regional president and chairman of the seven-member search committee looking for a new president and CEO for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he expects a new chamber leader to be selected by the beginning of March.
Panton said finalists for the position likely will be brought to Cape Girardeau this week and next for in-person interviews and "meet-and-greet" sessions with the chamber board and staff and community leaders.
A decision on a leader to replace now-retired longtime president and CEO John Mehner should be made when the 19-member chamber board meets March 1, he said.
A consultant firm, Waverly Partners, has assisted the chamber in the search.
