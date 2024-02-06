All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessJanuary 31, 2022
New Cape Chamber president could be announced in March
Aaron Panton, The Bank of Missouri regional president and chairman of the seven-member search committee looking for a new president and CEO for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he expects a new chamber leader to be selected by the beginning of March...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Aaron Panton
Aaron PantonSoutheast Missourian file

Aaron Panton, The Bank of Missouri regional president and chairman of the seven-member search committee looking for a new president and CEO for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he expects a new chamber leader to be selected by the beginning of March.

Panton said finalists for the position likely will be brought to Cape Girardeau this week and next for in-person interviews and "meet-and-greet" sessions with the chamber board and staff and community leaders.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A decision on a leader to replace now-retired longtime president and CEO John Mehner should be made when the 19-member chamber board meets March 1, he said.

A consultant firm, Waverly Partners, has assisted the chamber in the search.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market end of day, Thursday: Wall Street ticks to anot...
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patr...
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at hom...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy