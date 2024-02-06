New cannabis store open in Cape Girardeau

Good Day Farm cannabis dispensary is now operating at 1330 Broadway, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau — formerly the home of Family Video.
It is the second store in the Good Day Farm chain; the other is in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Representatives of Good Day Farm in Cape Girardeau, which is open seven days a week, said via Instagram it has nothing for sale online at this time.
A patron must have a medical marijuana card or a valid state ID or driver's license.
Application for a medical marijuana card may be made through the state Department of Health and Senior Services — www.health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/patient-services.php.
