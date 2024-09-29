All sections
BusinessSeptember 29, 2024
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
A new candy store, Smoore’s Artisan Confections, will open on Oct. 4 at 709 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, offering freeze-dried and bulk candy, marshmallows, and brittles.
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department has new business license applications to report.

Trevor Fish of Jackson is taking over the Papa Murphy’s take-and-bake pizza shop at 2510 William St. Jeff Baer had previously owned the location.

Marla Moore, also of Jackson, plans to open Smoore’s Artisan Confections at 709 Broadway. This candy store will sell freeze-dried and bulk candy, marshmallows and brittles. According to the business license, it will open around Oct. 4.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

