New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland

Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant.

Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late father, Bennie "Sonny" Kimbel.

The restaurant, at 5512 U.S. 61 in Fruitland, opened Jan. 22 and employs a staff of seven.

Running a cafe differs from running a pub, Burger said. The menu is different, with a larger focus on breakfast items and early-morning hours to match.

"Everybody in this area wants breakfast," Burger said. "This is a community that likes their breakfast, and there's no other breakfast places here unless you go to a gas station."

Sonny Side Cafe features spacious seating and an expansive menu. The Fruitland restaurant opened Jan. 22. Christopher Borro

Some of the breakfast items on the menu include coffee, eggs, omelets, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches and pancakes.

Many of Burger's customers ate at Pokey's, and some fan-favorite menu items, such as marinated grilled chicken sandwiches and chicken wings, have returned at Sonny Side.

Some customers, especially early-morning ones, have turned into repeat customers.

"When we open our doors at 6 in the morning, we've usually got four or five of them (customers) waiting to come in," she said.