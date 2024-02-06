Isis Tolua Faught of Oran, Missouri, for the operation of a mobile food service to be known as Waves Mini Donuts, which, according to the application, will begin operating in the Cape Girardeau area starting this week.

Good Day Farm Missouri LLC of Little Rock, Arkansas, for the operation of a medical marijuana dispensary at 1330 Broadway to be known as

Good Day Farm

, which is tentatively scheduled to open in October, dependent on state approval. In a related business license application, Jonathan Howard Reeves of Fayetteville, Arkansas, filed a license application on behalf of

Liberty Defense Group