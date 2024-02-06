All sections
BusinessSeptember 13, 2021

New businesses include marijuana dispensary, security firm, mobile food truck, hair salon, resale store

Several business license applications were filed last week with the City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office: n Isis Tolua Faught of Oran, Missouri, for the operation of a mobile food service to be known as Waves Mini Donuts, which, according to the application, will begin operating in the Cape Girardeau area starting this week...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Several business license applications were filed last week with the City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office:

  • Isis Tolua Faught of Oran, Missouri, for the operation of a mobile food service to be known as Waves Mini Donuts, which, according to the application, will begin operating in the Cape Girardeau area starting this week.
  • Good Day Farm Missouri LLC of Little Rock, Arkansas, for the operation of a medical marijuana dispensary at 1330 Broadway to be known as Good Day Farm, which is tentatively scheduled to open in October, dependent on state approval. In a related business license application, Jonathan Howard Reeves of Fayetteville, Arkansas, filed a license application on behalf of Liberty Defense Group of Springdale, Arkansas, to provide armed security services for the dispensary.
  • Benjamin Ziglin of Hew Haven, Missouri, to operate a branch office of Ziglin Signs Inc. at 2109 Rust Ave. The business is headquartered in Washington, Missouri.
  • Javone Bailey of Cape Girardeau, who is opening Hair by Javone, a hair, manicure and pedicure business at 121 South Broadview St., Unit 3. According to the license application, the business is opening this week.
  • Misty Ann Smith of Advance, Missouri, on behalf of Misty's Overstock, a business that will deal in the resale of apparel, accessories, home goods, home decor, sporting goods and other items in West Park Mall. The license application lists the store's opening date as Oct. 1.

