New businesses apply for licenses in Cape Girardeau

Their service is currently pickup and delivery only through delivery apps, working out of the Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Expected hours for the takeaway service would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus some holidays.

Antallan and Bard own businesses in Cape Girardeau; they also operate a business in the Philippines.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.