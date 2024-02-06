New businesses apply for licenses in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently.
Coleman does not own any other businesses in Cape Girardeau, but he does operate Big Iron Equipment + Auto in Marquand.
Their service is currently pickup and delivery only through delivery apps, working out of the Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Expected hours for the takeaway service would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus some holidays.
Antallan and Bard own businesses in Cape Girardeau; they also operate a business in the Philippines.
