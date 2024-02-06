All sections
BusinessNovember 27, 2023

New businesses apply for licenses in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with the resale of cars, trucks and trailers...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Michelle Antallan prepares skewers for her Cora's Taste of Manila pop-up food stand in Cape Girardeau. She and her husband, Andrew, have applied for a business license to sell takeaway Filipino food.
Michelle Antallan prepares skewers for her Cora's Taste of Manila pop-up food stand in Cape Girardeau. She and her husband, Andrew, have applied for a business license to sell takeaway Filipino food.Southeast Missourian file photo

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently.

  • Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with the resale of cars, trucks and trailers.

Coleman does not own any other businesses in Cape Girardeau, but he does operate Big Iron Equipment + Auto in Marquand.

  • Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard of Cape Girardeau have applied for a takeaway Filipino food service called SEMO Greens, doing business as Cora's Taste of Manila.
Their service is currently pickup and delivery only through delivery apps, working out of the Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Expected hours for the takeaway service would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus some holidays.

Antallan and Bard own businesses in Cape Girardeau; they also operate a business in the Philippines.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
