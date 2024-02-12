All sections
BusinessFebruary 12, 2024

New business licenses include nail salon, stylist, marketing service

A few new businesses have applied for business license applications with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. n Nala Ngo of Cape Girardeau applied for Nala Nails nail salon at 2143 Independence St...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Michaelann Stortz, owner of Wild Roots salon, is among the business owners who recently applied for business licenses from the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.
Michaelann Stortz, owner of Wild Roots salon, is among the business owners who recently applied for business licenses from the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A few new businesses have applied for business license applications with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

  • Nala Ngo of Cape Girardeau applied for Nala Nails nail salon at 2143 Independence St.
  • Aaron Asher of St. Albans applied to open Arsenal Business Growth at the Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway. This professional office would offer business-to-business sales and marketing services.
  • Michaelann Stortz of Cape Girardeau applied to open Wild Roots, a salon, hair cutting, body waxing and retail store, at 1020 N. Kingshighway, Suite 2.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

