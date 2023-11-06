All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 6, 2023

New business license applications

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received several business applications this past week for a variety of potential local businesses. n Adam Lusthaus of Boca Raton, Florida, applied for a Sqrl Service Station at 2551 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. This would be a convenience store selling food and fuel, as well as alcohol and tobacco...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Four new business licenses were recently submitted for approval.
Four new business licenses were recently submitted for approval.Southeast Missourian file photo

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received several business applications this past week for a variety of potential local businesses.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Adam Lusthaus of Boca Raton, Florida, applied for a Sqrl Service Station at 2551 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. This would be a convenience store selling food and fuel, as well as alcohol and tobacco.
  • Rosetta Whitten of Cape Girardeau applied for a Cateye Glasses Studio at 2117 Broadway. This would be a retail store selling gifts, art, antiques and collectibles.
  • Cape Girardeau resident Gavilan Bland applied for a Flawless Mixed Martial Arts academy at 721 Broadway, which is described as offering self-defense, boxing, wrestling, karate and judo lessons. Bland also operates Righteous Property Maintenance in the city.
  • Shawn Stockard Sr. of Jackson applied for a The Original Broussard's Cajun Cuisine After Hours food trailer. This would sell food, shirts and other business-related merchandise. Stockard also operates the SStock rental business in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy