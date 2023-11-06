New business license applications

The City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received several business applications this past week for a variety of potential local businesses.
- Adam Lusthaus of Boca Raton, Florida, applied for a Sqrl Service Station at 2551 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. This would be a convenience store selling food and fuel, as well as alcohol and tobacco.
- Rosetta Whitten of Cape Girardeau applied for a Cateye Glasses Studio at 2117 Broadway. This would be a retail store selling gifts, art, antiques and collectibles.
- Cape Girardeau resident Gavilan Bland applied for a Flawless Mixed Martial Arts academy at 721 Broadway, which is described as offering self-defense, boxing, wrestling, karate and judo lessons. Bland also operates Righteous Property Maintenance in the city.
- Shawn Stockard Sr. of Jackson applied for a The Original Broussard's Cajun Cuisine After Hours food trailer. This would sell food, shirts and other business-related merchandise. Stockard also operates the SStock rental business in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
