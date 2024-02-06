New business coming to Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza

Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeau’s Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October, a Buddy’s spokesperson said Friday.

Buddy’s, with more than 300 locations nationwide, will occupy the site vacated by Deal Bins when it closed in April.