New business coming to Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza

Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeau’s Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October, a Buddy’s spokesperson said Friday.
Buddy’s, with more than 300 locations nationwide, will occupy the site vacated by Deal Bins when it closed in April.
The company, established in 1961, already has Southeast Missouri stores in Caruthersville, Dexter, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the lease transaction.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.