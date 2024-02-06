All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMay 22, 2023

New Burger King opens in Jackson

Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October. The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane access, was a more than $1 million project...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A new Burger King has opened at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. The eatery is owned by Cape Girardeau-based Midamerica Hotels.
A new Burger King has opened at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. The eatery is owned by Cape Girardeau-based Midamerica Hotels.Submitted

Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October.

The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane access, was a more than $1 million project.

Midamerica said it operates three dozen Burger King franchises in four states: Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The family-owned and operated company also has three Popeyes restaurants, including one in Cape Girardeau, where the firm is headquartered.

Restaurant Brands International, owner of Miami, Florida-based Burger King Corp., said it is planning to close between 300 and 400 U.S. Burger King locations before the end of 2023.

According to a May 4 news release announcing the 69-year old company's first quarter earnings, the firm plans to focus on working with smaller franchisees to "improve the overall health" of its franchise system.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy