New Burger King opens in Jackson

Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October.
The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane access, was a more than $1 million project.
Midamerica said it operates three dozen Burger King franchises in four states: Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas.
The family-owned and operated company also has three Popeyes restaurants, including one in Cape Girardeau, where the firm is headquartered.
Restaurant Brands International, owner of Miami, Florida-based Burger King Corp., said it is planning to close between 300 and 400 U.S. Burger King locations before the end of 2023.
According to a May 4 news release announcing the 69-year old company's first quarter earnings, the firm plans to focus on working with smaller franchisees to "improve the overall health" of its franchise system.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.