New Burger King opens in Jackson

Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October.

The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane access, was a more than $1 million project.

Midamerica said it operates three dozen Burger King franchises in four states: Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas.