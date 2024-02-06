All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 18, 2024

Networking events scheduled for Cape Girardeau, Scott City

The Cape Girardeau and Scott City chambers host networking events for professionals this week, including a Young Professionals Sip & Mix and Brew & Business session.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Several regional chambers of commerce will host events for networking this coming week.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Professionals of Cape Area Sip & Mix from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. This is geared toward younger professionals in the region.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber will also have a Brew & Business event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Chamber's Regional Development Center, 22 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. This is designed for those running small businesses.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Chamber Coffee is planned from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. It will take place at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 18
Wall Street rises following last week's slide
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijua...
BusinessNov. 18
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 18
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with a bingo card and a chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with a bingo card and a chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major League Pickleball team St. Louis Shock
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major League Pickleball team St. Louis Shock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy