Networking events scheduled for Cape Girardeau, Scott City

Several regional chambers of commerce will host events for networking this coming week.
• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Professionals of Cape Area Sip & Mix from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. This is geared toward younger professionals in the region.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber will also have a Brew & Business event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Chamber's Regional Development Center, 22 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. This is designed for those running small businesses.
• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Chamber Coffee is planned from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. It will take place at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.