Networking events scheduled for Cape Girardeau, Scott City

Several regional chambers of commerce will host events for networking this coming week.

• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Young Professionals of Cape Area Sip & Mix from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. This is geared toward younger professionals in the region.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber will also have a Brew & Business event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Chamber's Regional Development Center, 22 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. This is designed for those running small businesses.