Netflix sees sharp stock price dip

Netflix, the giant streaming service, has seen its stock price dip 41% from its all-time high of just under $700 in November.
Friday's closing price for the stock traded under the symbol NFLX was $396.05.
"It looks like [Netflix] is hitting maturity," said Wall Street media analyst Michael Nathanson. "They're raising their prices, and now in order to maintain a level of subscribers they have, they continually add more and more new content, and content is inherently a hard business to predict with peaks and valleys."
Less than two weeks ago, Netflix increased prices on its standard plan in the U.S. and Canada from $13.99 to $15.49 a month.
Netflix ended 2021 with 221.8 million subscribers, significantly more than any of its competitors in the streaming marketplace.
