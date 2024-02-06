Netflix sees sharp stock price dip

Netflix, the giant streaming service, has seen its stock price dip 41% from its all-time high of just under $700 in November.

Friday's closing price for the stock traded under the symbol NFLX was $396.05.

"It looks like [Netflix] is hitting maturity," said Wall Street media analyst Michael Nathanson. "They're raising their prices, and now in order to maintain a level of subscribers they have, they continually add more and more new content, and content is inherently a hard business to predict with peaks and valleys."