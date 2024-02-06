All sections
BusinessJanuary 24, 2022

Netflix sees sharp stock price dip

Netflix, the giant streaming service, has seen its stock price dip 41% from its all-time high of just under $700 in November. Friday's closing price for the stock traded under the symbol NFLX was $396.05. "It looks like [Netflix] is hitting maturity," said Wall Street media analyst Michael Nathanson. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Netflix, the giant streaming service, has seen its stock price dip 41% from its all-time high of just under $700 in November.

Friday's closing price for the stock traded under the symbol NFLX was $396.05.

"It looks like [Netflix] is hitting maturity," said Wall Street media analyst Michael Nathanson. "They're raising their prices, and now in order to maintain a level of subscribers they have, they continually add more and more new content, and content is inherently a hard business to predict with peaks and valleys."

Less than two weeks ago, Netflix increased prices on its standard plan in the U.S. and Canada from $13.99 to $15.49 a month.

Netflix ended 2021 with 221.8 million subscribers, significantly more than any of its competitors in the streaming marketplace.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

