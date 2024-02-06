Nest Labs adds doorbell that can recognize familiar faces

SAN FRANCISCO -- Home device maker Nest Labs is adding Google's facial-recognition technology to a camera-equipped doorbell and rolling out a security system in an attempt to end its history of losses.

The products announced Wednesday expand upon the internet-connected thermostats, smoke detectors and stand-alone security cameras Nest has been selling since its inception six years ago.

Although Nest has been among the early leaders in the effort to make home appliances as intelligent as people's smartphones, it hasn't made money -- to the frustration of its corporate parent, Alphabet.

To shake things up, Alphabet brought in cable industry veteran Marwan Fawaz to replace Nest founder Tony Fadell as CEO after Fadell stepped down 15 months ago.

Nest had been supplementing its existing product line with slightly different choices until Wednesday's move into new categories.

The Hello doorbell comes with a built-in video camera and speakers that will make it seem as if it can recognize and talk to people.

The doorbell will draw upon Google's facial-recognition technology so it can warn a home's occupants when a stranger approaches. Google bought Nest for $3.2 billion in 2014 and spun it off after it hatched Alphabet as its parent company.

Nest is lumped into a group of risky companies venturing into new areas of technology that collectively have lost $10.6 billion during the past 3 1/2 years alone. Alphabet hasn't disclosed how much Nest has contributed to its losses in its "Other Bets" segment.