Congrats on saving up for that down payment! And hats off for committing to mortgage payments, homeowners insurance and property taxes. Now for your reward: home sweet, sparsely furnished home.

Furniture shopping may be the last thing you want to do, but it may be necessary if you moved into a bigger space or parted with unwanted goods in that process. Avoid overspending with these strategies.

Stick to cash

Earmarking savings for furniture can help homeowners pay for it in cash. And that's the "absolute best way" to buy, said Justin Nichols, certified financial planner and director of operations at Garrett Planning Network. How much to save for furniture depends on your needs. (More on that later.)

If you already bought the house and didn't budget for furniture, do what you can to stick to cash -- and live with some open space while you save. "In the big scheme of things, it's OK for a room to be sparsely appointed or even sit empty for a while as you save to pay cash," Nichols said.

If you can get a credit card with a no-interest promotional period, and you know you can pay off your purchases in that time, that's the next best option, Nichols said. The worst choice? Renting-to-own furniture, he said. The Federal Trade Commission warns against it, too. From the FTC website: "(B)uying on a rent-to-own plan can cost double or triple what you would pay for the item with cash, on layaway, or on an installment plan."

Prioritize purchases

Identify and buy whatever essentials are missing from your new home first. "Formulate your strategy around your most urgent family needs," said Dan DiClerico, home expert at HomeAdvisor, a digital marketplace for home services. Those needs could include a kitchen table if you never had one in your small apartment, for example, or a crib if you're expecting a baby.

Next, shop for a few big, functional pieces.

"Even if you can't afford to fill the space with furniture, adding a large rug will help the space look full," said Betsy Helmuth, interior designer and owner of the Affordable Interior Design firm. Rugs also protect your floors and serve as a "decorative statement," she said. Helmuth recommends the websites RugsUSA and Wayfair for affordable rugs and suggests saving money by choosing synthetic fibers rather than wool.

A sofa, preferably a sectional, will also make your home feel fuller -- and cozier, Helmuth said.

She adds for her, "It's all about Macy's" for sofa shopping.