Most parents in the U.S. provide some sort of financial support to their adult children, multiple surveys have found. But often, financial aid goes the other way.

A 2015 survey by TD Ameritrade found 13% of American adults provided financial support to a parent. Millennials were far more likely than older generations to report they were helping their folks. Of people born between 1981 and 1996, 19% helped support their parents, compared with 13% of Gen Xers (born 1965 to 1980) and 8% of baby boomers (born 1946 to 1964).

Sometimes the money is provided happily, or at least without resentment, by those following cultural norms or personal conviction they owe it to their parents. Other times, financial aid to parents is a source of tension -- between parent and adult child, among siblings and between partners.

Certified financial planner Austin A. Frye had no idea when he married his wife four decades ago they would one day support her parents. The older couple, now in their 80s, cover their day-to-day expenses with a union pension and Social Security. Frye and his wife cover unexpected expenses and travel for her parents, Frye said, and also pay $15,000 a year for a long-term care policy.

Frye said though he's happy to be in a position to help his in-laws, he still wishes they had saved money for their retirement.

"They just spent what they made," Frye said. "They didn't really plan."

Certified financial planner Kashif A. Ahmed, on the other hand, comes from a Pakistani culture where younger people get into arguments about who will have the honor of caring for an older relative. Ahmed said he needed a spreadsheet to coordinate the dozens of relatives who volunteered to help his great-grandparents in their final illnesses.

Ahmed invited his mother to move in with him after his father died in 2001. His wife, Simona, an economist who grew up with similar values in Romania, supported the move, and Ahmed's mother is helping to raise their four daughters, ages 6 to 16.

Ahmed said financial advisers from other cultures often have trouble grasping the deep sense of obligation. He's heard peers criticize clients who aren't saving enough for retirement or are neglecting other goals while supporting parents, saying the clients don't "get it."