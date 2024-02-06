NerdWallet: TSA-approved ways to shorten the airport screening line

The summer air travel season is shaping up to be the busiest ever, which could mean lengthy lines at U.S. airport security checkpoints. But you can use the faster lanes if you belong to an expedited screening program, which could essentially be free to join with the right credit card.

The primary federal programs for air travel, TSA Precheck and Global Entry, cost $85 or $100 per traveler, respectively, and enrollment lasts five years for both.

Both give you access to the Transportation Security Administration's Precheck security lanes at more than 200 domestic airports, where wait times as of May were less than five minutes for 92 percent of passengers, according to TSA. Global Entry includes TSA Precheck privileges and adds expedited entry through U.S. customs when you return from a foreign country.

'If you use it, you don't want to go back'

Faster security lanes could help reduce stress this summer as a record 243 million passengers and crew members are projected to pass through airport security checkpoints nationwide from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to the TSA. That total is up from 239 million last year.

"Frequent travelers place great value on Precheck and Global Entry," said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group. About 91 percent of business airline travelers said expedited airport screening was important to them, according to a 2017 survey by Harteveldt's group.

Joe Brancatelli, a business travel writer and founder of travel site JoeSentMe.com, calls both programs a breeze to use. "If you use it, you don't want to go back," he said.

Leisure travelers will have to decide whether they fly often enough to justify the cost and effort to apply. For example, if you take two round-trip domestic flights each year, Precheck's cost will average $4.25 per flight.

Here's how to know whether Precheck or Global Entry is right for you and how a credit card might be able to defray the cost.