NerdWallet: Survival strategies for camping on a budget

Exploring nature and sleeping under the stars can be viewed as an economical vacation. But buying gear and booking campsites or renting an RV can add up.

With some cost-saving strategies, camping can fit a variety of budgets, whether you're planning a car or RV camping trip or backpacking. Try these tips to enjoy the outdoors free of technology, traffic and a big tab.

Search for free campsites

Don't unplug just yet -- before you leave, put your phone to good use by finding a campsite on sites like Campendium.com or FreeCampsites.net.

Many campgrounds charge a nightly fee, but you'll also find free camping options, said Brian Easterling, co-founder and president of Campendium, a campsite review app and website.

Campendium provides information on more than 27,000 campsites (free and paid), including national and state parks and RV parks. Listings include user reviews, fees, photos, cell coverage and other details. Some sites have no nightly rate but may require a paid pass to gain access.

Word to the wise: Free campsites don't always include the amenities of paid campgrounds, said Kristin Addis, CEO of Be My Travel Muse, a travel blog. If you choose a free site, locate a place close by where you can clean up; Addis said she's paid for a shower at campgrounds near free sites for less than the campgrounds' overnight fee.

Check the weather

Look up the forecast for your destination, including nightly lows, said Addis, who's camped on every continent except Antarctica and has learned the value of an insulated sleeping bag.

"The most important thing is staying warm and comfortable in your tent," Addis said. "So maybe the tent doesn't need to be super fancy or expensive, but I would maybe spend a bit more on your sleeping bag so you're not freezing."

"The sleeping mat is important, too, that it's insulated and keeps you enough off the ground (so) that you're not getting bruised by rocks or roots," she said.

Investing in good gear from the outset -- even if it's expensive -- could save you money in the long run, rather than buying something that's not quite right and having to replace it later.