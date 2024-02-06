NerdWallet: Should you snap up a post-scandal Volkswagen diesel?

As outrage over the Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal fades, the refurbished diesel vehicles are trickling back into the marketplace, and bargain hunters may want to snap them up.

In 2015, Volkswagen was forced to either buy back or fix some 590,000 diesels after it was discovered they had been rigged to pass emissions tests. The diesels, made by Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi between model years 2009 and 2016, have been repaired to truly meet emissions standards and are now being sold, mostly through Volkswagen dealers, with enhanced warranties.

'TERRIFIC ALL-AROUND CARS'

"They're terrific all-around cars," said Mark Holthoff, editor at Klipnik.com, a community website for used car enthusiasts. Besides outstanding fuel economy and an extended range, he said, the VW diesels provide luxury touches found in more expensive cars. And despite their diminutive appearance, they have spacious interiors.

"It's amazing how a good deal will change your mind" about the scandal, said Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor at Cars.com. He said editors on his staff liked VW diesels because they have great fuel economy and are fun to drive. They deliver pleasing off-the-line acceleration, due to a turbocharged engine, and can come with a manual transmission.

THE FIX IS IN

Cars.com tested one of VW's diesels, a 2013 Jetta SportWagen TDI, both before and after the emissions repair. TDI is VW's abbreviation for "Turbocharged Direct Injection," where the fuel is delivered to the engine more efficiently.

Cars.com editors found the fix for their vehicle -- a software upgrade and an improved catalytic converter -- actually improved acceleration and sacrificed just 1 mpg from the fuel economy, dropping it to 42.4 mpg on a test drive. "This meant the driving experience was almost unchanged," Wiesenfelder said.

The popularity of the VW TDIs comes from the fact there is no other car quite like them.

Chevrolet has offered a diesel engine in its now-discontinued Cruze, but Wiesenfelder found it sluggish compared with the TDIs. Both Honda and Mazda considered introducing diesels, but they never appeared in the U.S.

DIESEL PREMIUM IS ERASED

Prior to the scandal, new cars with diesel engines cost $4,000 to $6,000 more than the same model with a gasoline engine, said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. But now that premium has narrowed for the refurbished used diesels.

Comparing the VW diesels and their gasoline counterparts from the 2015 model year, the diesels have sold for only $1,286 more, on average, Acevedo says. Many diesels have low miles for their model year, providing even more value for the next owner.