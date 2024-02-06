NerdWallet: Save money by thinking like a college student

Remember that one time you spent four years living with roommates, studying around the clock and eating microwaved ramen?

While pinching pennies as a 20- or 30-something, maybe it hit you: You could save a lot by returning to that frugal student lifestyle. When you look at old bank statements from those school years, you might marvel at how little was spent on, well, everything.

But you don't have to return to dorm life to save money. Just tackling your financial goals with a scrappy college student mindset may be enough.

Splurge selectively

While attending Rice University, Kay Rodriguez, now 25, lived frugally so she could spend on what mattered to her: travel.

"Travel is sort of my big splurge whenever I make one," said Rodriguez of Washington, D.C., who founded the travel blog Jetfarer. In college, she set up a high-yield savings account specifically for saving for travel. She also spent less on other items, such as dining and entertainment.

Today, Rodriguez is still selective about how she spends her money -- and it pays off. For example, she said, "When my friends want to invite me out to a really expensive bar or a really expensive restaurant, I eat a pretty substantial meal at home first, and then I order something at the restaurant that's a little cheaper." That way, she gets to enjoy time out with friends, but still keeps her spending in check.

Comparison shop financial products

Next time you're choosing a financial product, such as a credit card, loan or bank account, consider your options like a college student deciding which snack to buy at the grocery store. That is, do some comparison shopping.

If your bank account charges you a monthly maintenance fee, for example, see whether you can get it waived. If not, switch to an account that doesn't charge this fee. Paying for car insurance? Gather quotes from other insurance providers and see whether you can find a lower rate. And if you're paying off a high-interest credit card, try moving your balance to a card with an introductory zero percent balance transfer APR to eliminate that debt interest-free.