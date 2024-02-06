Recessions are like natural disasters: They're inevitable, but smart preparation may reduce the impact on you.

The U.S. economy has grown steadily since emerging from the "Great Recession" in June 2009, but expansions can't continue forever, and this one is already the second-longest on record. Only the expansion from March 1991 to March 2001 lasted longer.

Recessions occur when growth stops and the economy starts to shrink. They vary in severity and length, but often jobs disappear, incomes decline and lenders make it harder to qualify for credit.

Knowing what may be coming can help you fortify your finances to withstand a possible slowdown. Here are some steps to consider.

Reduce your 'must haves'

The 50/30/20 budget suggests limiting your must-have expenses to 50 percent of your after-tax income, with 30 percent allocated to wants and 20 percent to debt payment and savings. Must-haves include shelter, transportation, food, utilities, insurance and minimum loan payments.

Limiting essential expenses ensures you have room to pay off the past, save for the future and have a little fun. Capping them also helps during bad economic times, when you may need to sharply reduce your spending because of job loss or reduced hours.

Protect your credit scores

Lenders often get pickier during recessions. They may freeze lines of credit, close credit card accounts and make new loans harder to get.

People with good credit scores tend to fare better when lenders get choosy. Lenders need to stay in business, after all, so when delinquencies and defaults rise they want to cultivate customers who are most likely to pay them back.

Because high scores suggest you'll pay as agreed, protecting your scores is essential. That means paying all your bills on time, using only a small amount of your credit limits, keeping old credit card accounts open and being selective about opening new accounts.