NerdWallet: Open up more than the books with your financial adviser

You found a good financial planner to help you manage money and achieve your goals. Congratulations, that's a big step.

Now comes a leap -- opening up about money. There's a reason it's called "personal" finance. Almost everything about your life can influence your financial decisions, so get ready to talk about more than dollars and cents.

"The more open our clients can be, the better the planning we can do for them," said Emilie Schaffer, a certified financial planner and associate wealth adviser with Buckingham Strategic Wealth in St. Louis.

Working with an adviser goes beyond handing off financial documents. Here's what you can and should share when meeting with a financial adviser.

The facts -- all of them

Your financial adviser will request documents as you start working together. That can include anything from account statements and tax returns to how much you make and how much you owe. The list might be broader than you expect. Be prepared to share more than your 401(k) statement even if you think you only need retirement advice.

"The best result is when a client is willing to share all the relevant information." said Carl Goodin, a certified financial planner and president of Financial Planning Associates Inc. in Ellisville, Missouri.

That includes even those investment accounts the planner won't manage, Goodin said. Knowing the full scope will help an adviser create a properly diversified plan.

Your goals and values

This goes deeper than generalities such as "I want to save more" or "I want to have a comfortable retirement."

"It's not just looking at numbers," said Therese Nicklas, a certified financial planner and owner of The Wealth Coach for Women in Rockland, Massachusetts. "You want to know what those numbers are for."

Be prepared to think through such questions as: What and who is most important to you? What do you want to do with the rest of your life? What keeps you up at night?

Clients often pause when asked these questions, Schaffer said.

"They often come in thinking they're just going to talk about retirement goals and planning," she said.

Your values give a financial picture color and shape.