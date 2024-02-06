Chrystal McKay knew enough about medical care costs that she skipped the ambulance ride after a car accident. A friend drove her to the emergency room.

That saved her one bill, but she faces another for more than $20,000 after her ER visit. The 29-year-old Stockton, California, woman must balance paying her debt with getting care for a sprained shoulder that may need surgery: "I have to weigh the pros and cons. I'm already $20,000 in debt, and any more treatment will just put me more in debt."

Uninsured at the time and facing a bill she doesn't know how to handle, McKay finds herself in a position familiar to many in her generation. If she can't cover the cost, her bill may wind up in collections.

No matter your age or insurance status, there are ways to make medical debt more manageable, whether you just got the bill or it's already in collections.

Medical collections peak in late 20s

Young adults incur medical collections debt at a higher rate than older age groups, according to a study published in Health Affairs, a health policy journal.

The report looked at 2016 data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Consumer Credit Panel. It found the frequency of medical debt in collections peaked at 11.3 percent, for people age 27, and stayed near that level until the mid-40s -- even though medical spending in general is low for people in their 20s. The median amount in collections also peaked at age 27, at $684. In contrast, people in their 60s had higher rates of medical spending but fewer medical collections.

That puts millennials -- those born from 1981 to 1996 -- in the crosshairs.

"There are a number of things that add up that make younger adults more prone to this kind of debt," said economist Ben Ippolito, one of the study's authors.

Among them:

Less earning power: Americans ages 25 to 34 had a median income of $36,664 in 2017, according to the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey.

Lack of insurance: Just under 20 percent of millennials in their late 20s and early 30s were uninsured, the highest rate seen in the Health Affairs report.

Mobility: Younger people tend to move more frequently, increasing the chances for lost bills leading to collections.

McKay's income took a hit when she had to quit her dog-grooming position as a result of her injuries; she expects to make about $30,000 for the year. And she was recently approved for state-run health insurance. But insurance doesn't entirely shield people from medical collections. The study found "most medical debts are relatively modest in size, which means they could be incurred before the insured person meets their deductible."