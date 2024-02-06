NerdWallet: Liz Weston: How to fund college if you didn't save enough

If college tuition bills are looming and you don't have nearly enough saved, you have plenty of company. But you also have options for making it more affordable.

Four out of 10 families who hope to send kids to college aren't saving for that goal, according to student loan company Sallie Mae. Among those who are, parents of children aged 13 to 17 have saved an average of $22,985.

That's not enough to pay for the typical college education out of pocket. The net average cost for a year of college, after scholarships and grants were deducted, was $15,367 in 2017, according to Sallie Mae. That means a four-year degree is likely to cost more than $60,000. The expense can, of course, be much higher since many elite schools now charge $70,000 a year or more.

Here are some steps to take now to secure an affordable education -- and avoid crushing debt.

Set borrowing limits

The federal PLUS loan program allows parents to borrow the full price of virtually any college education. That's rarely a good idea. It's much smarter to decide before applying for schools how much parents can and want to contribute. In general, parents should limit borrowing to what they can afford to pay off before retirement, while still being able to save for that retirement.

It's also reasonable to ask the student to first exhaust federal student loan options before parents consider borrowing. Students typically can borrow up to $5,500 in federal student loans for their first year of college and a total of $31,000 for an undergraduate education.

Apply to financial 'safety,' 'target' and 'reach' schools

College counselors typically recommend applying for three types of schools, based on the student's academic credentials: "safety" schools virtually certain to say "yes," "target" colleges likely to accept them and "reach" options where acceptance is a long shot.

Families also should include at least one financial "safety" school -- a college with costs they know they can handle -- as well as "target" schools that could be affordable and a "reach" school that may surprise them with generous financial aid. The net price calculators available on every college's site can help identify likely candidates.

Consider alternatives

Not every career requires a four-year degree. For those that do, a year or two of community college can significantly cut costs but also may increase a student's risk of dropping out. Community college may be best for self-motivated types who are determined to get a degree and who can do the legwork in advance to ensure their credits will transfer to the desired four-year institution.