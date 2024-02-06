All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 22, 2019

NerdWallet: Liz Weston: Fear of spending money can cause some people to delay gratification too long

Some people are much better savers than spenders. That can become a problem. Certified financial planner DeDe Jones recalls clients, retired schoolteachers, who loved to travel but kept putting off the trip to China and Southeast Asia they'd always wanted to take...

Liz Weston

Some people are much better savers than spenders. That can become a problem.

Certified financial planner DeDe Jones recalls clients, retired schoolteachers, who loved to travel but kept putting off the trip to China and Southeast Asia they'd always wanted to take.

"The husband started having health issues, and they missed the opportunity," said Jones, managing director of Innovative Financial in Lakewood, Colorado. "The widow is doing fine financially, but is feeling regret."

The ability to delay gratification is important for building wealth. But gratification delayed too long can leave us unhappy with the results.

Many of us experience this on a minor level when we put off using gift cards, drinking that special wine or booking a trip with our frequent-flyer miles. We wait for the "perfect" time to indulge, and sometimes miss out entirely -- the store goes out of business, the wine turns to vinegar, the miles expire.

The trouble with 'special'

Recent research published in the Journal of Marketing Behavior found once we label something as "special," we can wait too long to enjoy it.

Researchers Suzanne Shu of UCLA and Marissa A. Sharif of the University of Pennsylvania used a variety of experiments, including having participants imagine they had a free pass to a concert venue, to track people's willingness to indulge and their self-reported satisfaction with the results. Participants could see the list of 20 musical acts that could potentially play the venue over the 15-week season, but each band was announced only the week it would be appearing. People given a "VIP access" pass waited longer to use it, hoping for a more popular act, than the people given less exclusive passes. Those who delayed often wound up settling for an act they had rated as mediocre to use the pass before it expired and expressed more regret about their choice than those who exercised the pass sooner.

Interestingly, some of the techniques that help people delay gratification can also help them avoid delaying it too long.

One technique is called "pre-commitment." We make hard decisions in advance, such as agreeing to future automatic increases in our 401(k) contributions or paying for a dozen personal training sessions at the gym. For those who have trouble spending, pre-commitment could mean buying the airline tickets for that special trip or setting a deadline for making a purchase.

Having a financial plan can also help. Knowing you're on track saving toward retirement and other goals can give you permission to enjoy your spending, said CFP Charlie Bolognino, president of Side-by-Side Financial Planning in Plymouth, Minnesota.

"In a sense, our spending then becomes something we're expected to do: 'I'm just following the plan!'" Bolognino said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Permission to start spending

Switching from saving to spending can be hard for some people when they reach retirement age. These reluctant spenders won't be able to change overnight.

"It's a transition, and transitions often are rougher than anticipated and take longer than anticipated," said neuropsychologist Moira Somers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, author of "Advice That Sticks. "

Plus, many retirees who have trouble spending are worried their savings won't last. Financial planners typically run computer-assisted simulations to show clients the probabilities their portfolios will last through various markets at given levels of spending. Even then, some people have trouble turning on the tap.

"For some, it is so severe that we refer to them as financial anorexics," said CFP John Gugle, chief investment officer of Alpha Financial Advisors in Charlotte, North Carolina. "They literally are convinced that they will run out of money despite our efforts to show them that it is virtually impossible."

Others are able to start spending once they focus on what's most important to them, planners say.

An antidote to fear of spending

"One specific thing we suggest people do is to invest in memories, meaning, do things like take your kids and grandkids on vacations that will be meaningful for you and they will remember all their lives," said CFP John M. Scherer, founder of Trinity Financial Planning in Middleton, Wisconsin.

CFP Dana Anspach, founder and CEO of Sensible Money in Scottsdale, Arizona, has successfully encouraged clients to take trips, hire house cleaners, splurge on their dream cars and buy special-occasion jewelry after she could demonstrate the purchases wouldn't endanger their financial plans. She also discusses the value of helping others while you're alive to see the results of your generosity.

"In most cases, this feels far more rewarding than having family wait for you to pass and leaving them a pile of money," Anspach said.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of "Your Credit Score." Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

RELATED LINK:

401(k) calculator http://bit.ly/nerdwallet-401k-calculator

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall St reg...
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy