All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 25, 2019

NerdWallet: Liz Weston: Companies are also flunking retirement planning

Plenty has been written about American workers' failure to plan adequately for retirement. Their employers seem to be doing an even worse job. Only 1 in 10 large employers offers a formal phased-retirement program letting workers cut back their hours or responsibilities before they quit work entirely, according to the 2018 Longer Working Careers Survey by professional services consultant Willis Towers Watson. ...

Liz Weston

Plenty has been written about American workers' failure to plan adequately for retirement. Their employers seem to be doing an even worse job.

Only 1 in 10 large employers offers a formal phased-retirement program letting workers cut back their hours or responsibilities before they quit work entirely, according to the 2018 Longer Working Careers Survey by professional services consultant Willis Towers Watson. Fewer than 1 in 3 of the companies surveyed offered their employees the option to work part time or switch to a less demanding job, according to the survey, which polled 143 large U.S. companies that employ 2.9 million people.

That's too bad, because flexible work arrangements don't just help people who need or want to work longer. These accommodations also could help workers who are starting families, pursuing degrees or caring for aging parents.

Programs vary widely

Formal phased retirement programs can take many forms. Examples cited in a 2017 report by the Government Accountability Office include:

  • One program that allows workers who are at least 55 years old with 10 years of service to cut their hours by 20 percent with a 20 percent cut in pay, but keep health insurance and pension accrual benefits.
  • Another that allows employees 60 and older with five years of service to reduce their hours by 20 percent to 50 percent, or even more if they're willing to lose their health-insurance benefit.
  • An employer that allows workers 55 and older with seven years of service to negotiate their own "glide path" to retirement, ramping down from full time to full retirement while retaining benefits.
  • Yet another company that allows any employee to switch to less stressful or complex duties or phase to part-time work, retaining health insurance if they work at least 25 hours a week.

Employers offering phased retirement typically say the plans are good for business, the GAO report found.

Phased retirement allows the company and the worker to adjust over time, rather than scrambling to deal with an abrupt departure. Businesses can plan better since they know well in advance when an employee plans to leave, plus they can arrange for experienced workers to train or mentor younger ones, transferring years (and sometimes decades) of employer-specific knowledge.

"Otherwise, years of institutional knowledge could be walking out the door," said Susan Weinstock, vice president for financial resiliency programming at AARP.

For employers, retirement can drain talent and knowledge

Most employers realize retirement is a looming issue, with 83 percent of the large employers Willis Towers Watson polled saying significant numbers of their workers are approaching retirement age. In fact, 54 percent of employers believe the loss of talent from retiring workers will be more significant than other labor market risks in the next five years, the survey found.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Employers may not fully grasp, however, how many people may need to keep working because they haven't saved enough, said retirement trends expert Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of the not-for-profit Transamerica Institute and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

For example, 7 out of 10 employers polled in last year's Transamerica Survey of Employers were confident their workers would retire with adequate retirement savings. But 6 out of 10 employees had similar confidence. (Studies by the Employee Benefit Research Institute have found 57 percent of U.S. households headed by people ages 35 to 64 are on track with retirement savings.)

Employees can be afraid to ask

Another disconnect: Employers often think their employees aren't interested in more flexible schedules or phased retirements, because workers haven't asked. But employees may be afraid to inquire, lest they seem less than gung-ho about their jobs or get shoved out the door before they're ready, Collinson said.

"Employees may not want to tip their hands," she said.

Flexible schedules and phased retirements aren't panaceas, of course. For many, continuing to work simply won't be an option. The Employee Benefit Research Institute found nearly half of workers retired earlier than they expected for reasons including layoffs, health issues or the need to care for someone else.

You may think you'll work until you die, in other words, but chances are pretty good you won't.

Those who do want to work longer, and can, may have to take matters into their own hands. Collinson said people can improve their odds of negotiating a phased retirement by keeping their job skills up to date and focusing on job performance.

"A superstar is going to have greater negotiating power than the average employee," she said.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of "Your Credit Score." Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

RELATED LINK:

Retirement calculator https://nerd.me/retirement-calculator

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 24
Wall Street rallies ahead of Christmas
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy