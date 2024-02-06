NerdWallet: In 'SIM swap,' criminals really have your number

If you're not familiar with SIM swap fraud, prepare to be terrified.

This scam, also known as port-out or SIM splitting fraud, allows criminals to hijack your cellphone number. Once they have your number, the bad guys can clean out your financial accounts, confiscate your email, delete your data and take over your social media profiles.

Fraudsters can do all this because many companies -- including banks, brokerages, email providers and social media platforms -- verify your identity by texting a code to your cellphone. Intercepting those codes can give a criminal an all-access pass to your financial and digital life.

This kind of identify fraud has been around for years, but it's getting more attention after a wave of cryptocurrency thefts and attacks on high profile victims, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who briefly lost control of his Twitter account.

THIS IS THE FRAUD THE EXPERTS FEAR MOST

The potential damage is so great, security expert and vice president at research firm Gartner Inc. Avivah Litan fears losing her phone number far more than having her Social Security number compromised.

"I'd rather they took my social, to tell you the truth," Litan said, "because I care about my retirement money, and I know some of it's protected through phone number access."

What's more, you can't prevent this fraud -- only your carrier can. And right now, criminals are finding it's pretty easy to fool the phone companies.

Sometimes the scam artists bribe or blackmail carrier employees; sometimes, the employees are the criminals. Other times, the fraudsters use identifying data they've stolen, bought on the dark web or gleaned from social media to convince carriers they're you. They pretend they want to change carriers or say they need a new SIM card, the module that identifies a phone's owner and allows it to connect to a network. Once they persuade the carrier to transfer your number to a phone they control, they can attack your other accounts.

Even getting your cellphone carrier to recognize what's happening -- and help you stop it -- can be a challenge, according to security expert Bob Sullivan, host of the "So, Bob" technology podcast. Victims report being forced to educate phone company employees about the fraud and having their numbers stolen more than once, even after protections were supposedly in place.

"The real problem is when you call, are you going to get a person that you can talk to about this quickly and are they going to recognize what's happening?" Sullivan asked. "Or are you going to be in voicemail hell for three hours while a criminal raids all your accounts?"