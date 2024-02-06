A new year brings an expectation to set the perfect resolution.
Here's an idea: Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them.
Sound difficult? It's actually not. Here's how to maximize sales and plan your shopping for 2019. We listed the best products to buy each month, plus the holidays when you'll find major sales -- and a bonus: the national days when you can score free stuff.
With a fresh page on the calendar comes a fresh start for sales. These items are discounted in January:
It's the month of love and gift-giving, but February might be a better time to buy major items for yourself than trinkets for your loved one. Options include:
Mark your calendar: The Super Bowl is Feb. 3, and Presidents Day is Feb. 18.
Freebie Day: National Frozen Yogurt Day is Feb. 6.
There aren't any major shopping holidays in March, but that doesn't mean a lack of sales. Look for deals on these products:
Mark your calendar: St. Patrick's Day is March 17.
Freebie day: Pi Day is March 14.
April has its fair share of spring deals and discounts, including:
Mark your calendar: Easter is April 21.
Freebie day: Tax Day is April 15.
April showers bring May flowers -- and sales blossom then, too. Here's a look at some items to consider buying this month:
Mark your calendar: Mother's Day is May 12 and Memorial Day is May 27.
Freebie day: National Hamburger Day is May 28.
June may be one of the shorter months of the year, but its supply of opportunities to snag deals isn't lacking. Smart purchases include:
Mark your calendar: Father's Day is June 16.
Freebie day: National Doughnut Day is June 7.
The temperature usually rises in July, but the prices of certain items drop. Consider buying these:
Mark your calendar: The Fourth of July is July 4.
Freebie Day: National Ice Cream Day is July 21.
Close out summer by buying summer products? That's right -- look for end-of-season clearance sales in August on:
Mark your calendar: The first day of school is usually in August.
Freebie day: National Waffle Day is Aug. 24.
With deals on items as varied as mattresses and back-to-school supplies, September is a surprising month for good buys. Pick up reasonable prices on these:
Mark your calendar: Labor Day is Sept. 2.
Freebie day: National Coffee Day is Sept. 29.
Don't let the cost of shopping scare you during the Halloween season. There will be plenty of deals on these product categories in October:
Mark your calendar: Columbus Day is Oct. 14, and Halloween is Oct. 31.
Freebie day: National Taco Day is Oct. 4.
November is the month for Black Friday sales, which means some of the most popular technology products fall to their lowest prices:
Mark your calendar: Thanksgiving is Nov. 28 and Black Friday is Nov. 29.
Freebie day: National Sandwich Day is Nov. 3.
The end of the year is just the beginning for discounts in some product categories. Look for sale prices on these items in December:
Mark your calendar: Cyber Monday is Dec. 2 and Christmas is Dec. 25.
Freebie day: National Cookie Day is Dec. 4.
This article originally appeared on the personal finance website NerdWallet. Courtney Jespersen is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: courtney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @courtneynerd.
