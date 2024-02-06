NerdWallet: How to stem 'subscription creep'

From Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime to Blue Apron, Birchbox and beer of the month, your debit or credit card statements are likely littered with subscriptions that are costing you dearly.

Not that all subscriptions are bad.

You might be happy to pay a monthly fee to work out at the gym or type in Microsoft Office 365. But maybe the benefits of subscribing to credit monitoring or razors by mail were, uh, more fleeting.

Recurring charges can be insidious, some eating away at your wealth when you don't value the subscription anymore. Three $30-per-month subscriptions don't sound like much until you realize they total nearly $1,100 per year.

Inertia leads to a dozen free trials morphing into mainstays on your Mastercard. (Maybe not much longer, though. Mastercard has said it will require merchants to get your approval to proceed with charges after a free trial ends, although it applies only to physical-product subscriptions, like home-delivered sampler boxes.)

"The situation with subscriptions could end up being death by a thousand cuts when it comes to your budget," said Bruce McClary, spokesman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Adding to the problem are so-called gray charges, deceptive and unwanted credit and debit card charges stemming from misleading sales and billing practices. They total more than $14 billion a year among U.S. cardholders, or $215 each, per a 2013 study by industry research firm Aite Group.

Here's how to clean up recurring charges so you can spend on things that matter to you more.

Subscription audit. Job No. 1 is to identify recurring charges. Scan recent payment statements, including credit cards, debit cards or online accounts, such as PayPal. Go back 12 months to catch auto-renew annual subscriptions. Don't ignore the analog world: lawn mowing, home security monitoring, pest-control service and memberships in social and professional organizations. Some credit card issuers, such as Citi, identify recurring charges in your online account.

Multiply by 12. A frog in a stovetop pot of water will complacently boil to death if you raise the temperature slowly, the saying goes. Accumulating monthly subscriptions is similar. To feel the full impact, multiply monthly charges by 12 to get an annualized idea of what you're spending. If you see yourself keeping the subscription five years, do that math, too. Then, a seemingly insignificant $30-per-month expense becomes $1,800.

"On the surface, subscription costs may seem minimal, but when you add them up, it can really pinch your monthly budget," said Paul Golden, spokesman for the National Endowment for Financial Education. "If you're putting subscriptions on your credit card, is that hindering your ability to pay off your balance each month? If so, this is a red flag."