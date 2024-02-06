NerdWallet: Fresh ways to save some green at the farmers market

The difference between the produce at farmers markets and supermarkets is more than "tomayto" versus "tomahto." And buying fresh fruit and vegetables at farmers markets offers opportunities to save money in ways you might not find at a grocery store.

The produce sold at most supermarkets is typically harvested before it's ripe, said Chris Curtis, executive director of Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets. Then it's transported -- often long distances -- before arriving at the store. The many people involved in getting a tomato from the vine to the store and, finally, into your tote may get a slice of your payment, she said. That doesn't leave much for the farmer.

When you buy a tomato at a farmers market, however, "almost all of your dollar is going directly to the grower," Curtis said. That grower picked the produce ripe, soon before selling it. A recently harvested peach tastes better than that "hard little green ball" sold at large retailers, she said.

Here's how to get the most for your money when buying produce and other farmers market goods:

1. Get to know the vendors. Many vendors give deals to folks they know, said Gabrielle Lupton, a baker at Bubble & Brown Bakery, which sells goods at Salt Lake City farmers markets. To build that kind of relationship with a vendor, become a regular. Consistently buy from that seller and turn to her for bulk and special orders, like a custom cake from a baker.

In addition to scoring deals -- and maybe even a friendship -- becoming a regular gives you "an inside scoop on the variability of the season," said Nina Gruber, outreach and development coordinator for Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets. For example, you may be among the first customers to know when farmers will start selling peaches, she said. You may also learn when peach prices are expected to change with supply and demand throughout the season.