NerdWallet: Don't let puppy love blind you to the expense of a dog

How much is that doggy in the window? More than you may think.

New dog owners can expect to shell out $1,200 to $2,000 in the first year , and as much as $14,500 over their pup's lifetime, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And that's just for routine costs. Emergencies will happen -- and they will be expensive.

Budgeting for the expected costs, and saving for the unexpected, will protect your pet and your pocketbook.

"A good rule of thumb is the bigger the dog, the bigger the budget," said Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the Animal Protective Association of Missouri.

Food

This cost is obvious, but often underestimated, especially when it comes to larger dogs. Owners of Labradors, shepherds and other big dogs should expect to spend $400 a year, on average, for premium brand dry dog food, according to the ASPCA.

How to save:

Use autoship. Online retailers such as Amazon and Chewy, which sells pet products, will knock a few dollars off the food bill if you opt for automatic shipments.

Don't overfeed. Feeding your dog too much can have a ripple effect. Not only will you have to buy more food more often, but you'll also have to deal with medical expenses if your dog is overweight. Not sure how much is too much? The portion guide printed on your dog's food label is a good place to start.

Grooming

That fluffy goldendoodle will require regular grooming. The same goes for any breed with a long, thick coat. Dogs with shorter coats -- Labs, dachshunds and others -- still need regular baths, brushing and nail trims.

A standard groom at Petsmart costs from $30 to $130, depending on the breed.

How to save:

DIY groom. Baths, nail trims and haircuts can all be done at home. The ASPCA's dog grooming guide has detailed tips for owners.

Boarding and walking services

Busy pet owners will inevitably need help caring for their pooch. If you don't have someone to call on when you're not home, you'll need a dog walker and pet sitter from time to time. A 30-minute walk with Wag, a nationwide dog-walking service, is about $20. Overnight boarding with Rover's large network of pet sitters typically runs $25 to $35 a night, but can be as high as $75 in some places. Local walking and boarding services are also available in most cities.