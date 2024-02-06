NerdWallet: Don't let puppy love blind you to the expense of a dog

How much is that doggy in the window? More than you may think.
New dog owners can expect to shell out $1,200 to $2,000 in the first year , and as much as $14,500 over their pup's lifetime, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And that's just for routine costs. Emergencies will happen -- and they will be expensive.
Budgeting for the expected costs, and saving for the unexpected, will protect your pet and your pocketbook.
"A good rule of thumb is the bigger the dog, the bigger the budget," said Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the Animal Protective Association of Missouri.
This cost is obvious, but often underestimated, especially when it comes to larger dogs. Owners of Labradors, shepherds and other big dogs should expect to spend $400 a year, on average, for premium brand dry dog food, according to the ASPCA.
How to save:
That fluffy goldendoodle will require regular grooming. The same goes for any breed with a long, thick coat. Dogs with shorter coats -- Labs, dachshunds and others -- still need regular baths, brushing and nail trims.
A standard groom at Petsmart costs from $30 to $130, depending on the breed.
How to save:
Busy pet owners will inevitably need help caring for their pooch. If you don't have someone to call on when you're not home, you'll need a dog walker and pet sitter from time to time. A 30-minute walk with Wag, a nationwide dog-walking service, is about $20. Overnight boarding with Rover's large network of pet sitters typically runs $25 to $35 a night, but can be as high as $75 in some places. Local walking and boarding services are also available in most cities.
How to save:
A professional teeth cleaning costs $200 to $300, on average, but can vary depending on where you live. Your dog's dental health will determine cleaning frequency, but annual exams and cleanings are generally recommended.
How to save:
Puppies need a round of immunizations in their first year, and when they're older, they'll need regular boosters every year or few years. These vaccinations are necessary to prevent more serious, and expensive, illnesses. A round of vaccinations for your puppy costs $75 to $100, on average, according to the American Kennel Club.
How to save:
Unexpected vet visits -- for injury or illness -- will happen no matter how careful you are. And the resulting bills can cost pet owners thousands of dollars.
"You absolutely must plan for emergencies," said Vicki Stevens, senior manager in the companion animals division of the Humane Society of the United States. "Start saving right away, so you have a little cushion for emergency care."
How to save:
Need help paying for services? The Humane Society maintains a list of organizations offering discounted services or financial assistance.
