NerdWallet: Don't be your own worst enemy when investing

Looking for someone to blame for the not-so-stellar performance of your investment portfolio? Try checking the mirror.

Decisions about money aren't always rational, even when we think we're acting logically. Common tendencies that make us our own worst enemies when investing include selling winning investments too soon or holding onto losers for too long, loading up on too-similar assets or failing to assess the future implications of today's decisions.

Researchers have found dozens of unconscious biases that can drive people to make money decisions they later regret. These behavioral economics concepts include things such as "anchoring" -- when a specific and perhaps arbitrary number you have in mind sways your decision-making, such as selling Apple just because the company's stock hit a round number, like $200 a share. Or, the "endowment effect" can cause you to overvalue something simply because you own it, leading you to cling to a stock that's tanking.

Here are some common human errors in investing, with strategies to overcome them.

Pursuing past predilections

Financial institutions remind us past performance doesn't guarantee future results. We don't always listen.

It's tempting to look at a stock's (or the broader market's) recent performance and conclude gains will persist in the near term, said Victor Ricciardi, a finance professor at Goucher College and co-editor of the books "Investor Behavior" and "Financial Behavior."

"People take a very small sample of data and draw a major conclusion, and that's a pretty bad pitfall," Ricciardi said.

How to overcome it: Don't base investing decisions solely on what's happened in the past; think about what will drive gains in the future. When investing for the long term, prioritize selecting companies with solid long-term potential.

Diversification that's not diverse

You may interpret diversification to mean more is better. That's only half the story; what's important is owning a variety of assets (both stocks and bonds) with exposure to various industries, companies and geographies.

Sometimes investors exhibit "naive diversification" by owning too-similar assets, which does little to reduce risk, said Dan Egan, director of behavioral finance and investments at robo-adviser Betterment.

"People will have three or four different S&P 500 funds and think they're diversified but don't look at how correlated they all are."

Similarly, many investors invest only in companies they know, which results in over-concentration in certain industries, Ricciardi said. That may mean underexposure to "the unknown" -- like international stocks -- which they perceive to be risky, he adds.

How to overcome it: Invest in a wide range of assets. This can easily be accomplished with a simple portfolio constructed of just a few mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.