NerdWallet: Do these 5 things by Dec. 31 to cut your tax bill

It may seem too early to start thinking about your tax return, but procrastination could cost you thousands of dollars. Here are a few simple maneuvers that could save you a bundle on your taxes -- if you make them by Dec. 31.

1. Move money into a 401(k)

Traditional 401(k)s can shield a decent chunk of your income from taxes. In 2018, you can funnel up to $18,500 ($24,500 if you're 50 or older) of your pay into one and avoid paying taxes on that money until you withdraw the funds. If your employer offers a match on contributions, you'll get free money to boot, and those matching dollars are on top of the $18,500 limit.

If you don't have access to a 401(k), you may still be in luck -- you may be able to shield up to $5,500 from taxes ($6,500 if you're 50 or older) by putting the money into a traditional IRA. If you qualify, the size of the tax deduction depends on your income and whether you or your spouse is covered by a retirement plan at work. Bonus: You have until April 15, 2019, to move money into an IRA and still make it count as a 2018 contribution. (And yes, it's possible to contribute to a 401(k) and a traditional IRA in the same year.)

2. Bunch your charitable donations

Itemizing on your taxes generally only pays off when your itemized deductions add up to more than the standard deduction (and in 2018, the standard deduction is much higher: $12,000 for single filers, $18,000 for heads of household and $24,000 for joint filers). That's why charitable donations and other itemized deductions might not get you much of a tax break if they're so small you just end up taking the standard deduction instead. It's no reason to stop giving, but you may want to tinker with the timing.

Donating one big amount instead of a series of small amounts could change the tax game, said Kerry Garner, a CPA at Patterson Hardee & Ballentine in Franklin, Tennessee. A married couple might not score a tax break from a $15,000 annual donation, for example, but bunching the donations into a $30,000 gift every other year could, he notes.