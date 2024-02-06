If you're getting a divorce, it pays to keep quiet on social media, New York divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman says. Trashing a soon-to-be ex or boasting about your great new life can complicate divorce negotiations.

One client's husband, for example, insisted he couldn't afford a proposed settlement. Then, he inadvertently gave Newman leverage to get a better deal.

"He bragged (on social media) about the great vacation he just took and the big deal he just closed," Newman says. "And I said, 'Thank you very much.'"

Oversharing isn't the only mistake people make when their marriages are ending. Here are four more that can have significant financial consequences.

Not getting all the paperwork

You may not know you need certain documents until years down the road, when your ex may be unwilling or unable to provide them, said David Stolz, a CPA and personal financial specialist in Tacoma, Washington, who is active in the American Institute of CPAs. While you can, gather paperwork that shows:

Account numbers and balances for all of your financial accounts.

Social Security statements showing your spouse's earnings record and expected future benefits.

Amounts paid for major assets, including your house.

Receipts documenting home improvements.

These documents may help not only with the divorce settlement but with future retirement and tax planning, Stolz said. For example, someone who was married for at least 10 years may be able to claim spousal or survivor benefits from Social Security based on an ex's earnings record.

Ignoring tax consequences

Investments, property, retirement accounts and other assets may have the same face value now, but trigger different tax treatments later -- and that can dramatically affect how much they're worth, said Kathy Longo, certified financial planner and certified divorce financial analyst in Edina, Minnesota, and author of "Flourish Financially: Values, Transitions, and Big Conversations."

A Roth IRA is worth more than a traditional IRA with the same balance, for example, because Roth withdrawals won't be taxed in retirement. Likewise, a stock or other investment that's grown a lot in value could trigger a big tax bill that reduces its ultimate value.

Homes can be particularly problematic, especially in high-cost areas. A married couple can exclude up to $500,000 of home sale profit from their taxes, but a single person can avoid tax on only $250,000. Couples need to consider the future, after-tax value of assets during their negotiations, Longo said.