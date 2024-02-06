NerdWallet: Decode your credit card terms like a pro

Sifting through a credit card's terms and conditions can be daunting. The language isn't always straightforward, and it's not uncommon to feel lost.

Two-thirds of consumers report fully understanding credit cards' rewards offerings, according to J.D. Power's 2019 Credit Card Satisfaction Study. And cardholder satisfaction with issuers' explanation of terms scored low in comparison to other card features and services.

But the more you understand your card, the better financial decisions you'll make.

"I'm big on calling the company and asking them to walk me through it," said Jamila Souffrant, creator of Journey to Launch, a personal finance blog and podcast.

Here's what to think about while navigating your card's fine print.

How much will the card cost?

You can understand the long-term expenses of carrying a credit card by reviewing the card agreement that comes with it. Identify every potential charge and stay organized.

"Have all the material laid out in front of you, pull out your highlighter and identify the key pieces of information that you need to be aware of -- the interest rate, any fees, conditions, things of that nature," said Yusuf Abugideiri, a certified financial planner at Yeske Buie, a financial planning firm.

Start with the Schumer box, a hard-to-miss table on the first page of your card agreement listing fees and interest rates, including: