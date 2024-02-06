NerdWallet: Credit can die of neglect, but it's preventable

Certified financial planner David Rae says he used to think "anyone who could draw breath" could get an auto loan. Then one of his millionaire clients tried to buy a car -- and failed.

The 42-year-old client was turned down for a loan because he had no credit scores, said Rae, who is based in Los Angeles.

Nineteen million American adults are "unscoreable," lacking enough recent credit history to generate credit scores, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. They either have "thin" files, with too few accounts, or "stale" ones that haven't been updated in a while.

Roughly 7 million of these people are what credit scoring company FICO calls "credit retired." They no longer actively use credit, but their histories are free from charge offs, collections or other negative marks that might indicate "their exit from the credit mainstream was involuntary," said Ethan Dornhelm, FICO's vice president for scores and predictive analytics.

Having no scores can cost you

These consumers can face a host of potential problems, including:

People without scores could be shut out of credit they might want in the future, including rewards credit cards and low-cost loans.

Insurers typically use credit-based scores to set premiums for auto and home insurance, so not having credit could cause those without scores to miss out on lower rates.

People with no credit scores may not qualify for the best cellphone plans and may have to make bigger deposits to get utilities.

The median age of these credit retirees is 71, Dornhelm said. They may have retired from work, paid off their homes and feel no need to borrow money. But the credit retired also can include younger people, including those who live cash-only lifestyles.