NerdWallet: Chart a course for a low-hassle destination wedding

Planning an overseas destination wedding is no day at the beach -- even if that's exactly your vision for your big day.

Details could be lost in translation, travel restrictions might dampen attendance and legal requirements may get complicated.

Before you mentally dig your toes into that sand, dig into the details so you don't end up being your own "something blue."

Factor in costs, travel restrictions

According to a 2016 survey from wedding site The Knot, the average cost of an international destination wedding is $25,800. That figure may be within your event budget, but for guests, international airfare and multi-night lodging could be out of reach.

Of course, a smaller, more intimate gathering may be what you're after. In addition to costs, consider logistics for your guests. Work schedules, health conditions or a lack of child care may pose additional hurdles. Criminal convictions may also be an obstacle. For example, if you have a DUI on record, you may not be allowed entry into Canada, said Ashley Morris, owner and travel concierge at Alpaca Your Bags Travel.

Consider a travel agent

Travel agents can alleviate some of this pressure by handling guests' needs, questions and payments.

They also may be able to negotiate discounted group quotes based on their partnerships. They might also negotiate perks when more guests stay at the host hotel, such as a free welcome happy hour or brunch, or even free rooms.

Your guests might try booking a different hotel on their own to save money, but be aware they may have to pay a day fee -- sometimes $100 to $150 -- for access to weddings at private resorts abroad, Morris said.

Anticipate guests' needs

When Elise Giannasi, style and beauty blogger at Belle Meets World, planned her wedding in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, she did the research for guests. Her wedding website answered frequently asked questions about travel requirements, hotel options, restaurants in the area, scheduled activities and more.

"It's a balance between giving too much information and making them think they can come to you with any question versus giving them enough information so that they know how to figure their trip out," Giannasi said.

At a minimum, give guests enough notice to save the date; Morris advises around 11 months.