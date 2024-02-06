NerdWallet: Can your employer cure your money woes?

Millions of Americans get their health insurance and retirement accounts through their employers. Now some are getting help with their debt.

Companies including insurer Aetna and accounting firm PwC help employees pay down student loans. Others partner with startups to offer debt solutions as an employee benefit. Among the approaches:

MedPut negotiates discounts on medical debt and offers interest-free loans that are repaid through payroll deductions.

Brightside connects workers to debt consolidation loans and student loan refinancing.

HoneyBee, PayActiv and TrueConnect, among others, provide payday advances or emergency loans so struggling workers can avoid the payday loan trap.

Financila stress takes a toll

Employers increasingly are aware money worries can reduce productivity and increase absenteeism. More than half of the 1,600 full-time employees polled by PwC in 2017 reported feeling stressed about their finances, and human resources company Mercer has estimated financial stress costs U.S. businesses up to $250 billion a year.

Debt appears to play a leading role in creating that stress. Seven out of 10 employers in a survey last year said debt was the No. 1 financial challenge faced by their employees, according to the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

Programs to help workers pay student loans were among the first debt-focused employee benefits companies offered, but they're still not common. More companies offer pet insurance (11%) than student loan assistance (4%), according to a 2018 survey for the Society for Human Resource Management. Employers offering the benefit typically provide about $100 a month for a set number of years or with a lifetime maximum, often around $10,000. Insurance company Unum allows employees to transfer up to 40 hours of paid time off to student loan repayment.

Startups focus on paycheck-to- paycheck workers

Employers know many of their workers are burdened by education debt, which has reached record levels. But employers may not know how many of their workers need emergency loans to make ends meet, says Ennie Lim, HoneyBee president and chief executive.

It's not just the lowest paid who have trouble. The 35-day government shutdown that ended Jan. 25 highlighted the financial fragility of even better-paid workers, Lim noted.

"Federal workers were lining up at food banks because they were unable to cover their basic needs," she said.