NerdWallet: Buying a home as an unmarried couple? Do these 3 things

Love and marriage don't always go together, no matter what Sinatra said. If you're in a committed relationship but nuptials are on the back burner, just know your dream of buying a home doesn't have to be.

Sixteen percent of first-time homebuyers in 2017 were unmarried couples, an annual National Association of Realtors report found, the highest share the organization has recorded since 1981, said Jessica Lautz, managing director of survey research and communication for NAR.

But many couples don't realize how risky buying a home with an unmarried partner can be. Here's how to deal with these risks using some planning, a good lawyer and a slightly awkward conversation or two.

Sign a prenup -- for the house

No couple wants to talk about breaking up, but if you're going to be co-homeowners, it's a must, said Renee Bergmann, a real-estate attorney and owner of Bergmann Law LLC in Westmont, New Jersey. She recommends unmarried couples create a co-ownership contract with the help of a legal professional before closing day.

The agreement should answer basic questions such as: What happens to the property if you split? What if one of you becomes disabled or dies? Who pays utility bills or for major repairs?

Don't just "wait and see what happens," Bergmann said, because without a written agreement, "things could get messy very quickly."

Choose the right type of title

Turns out there's more than one way to own a house, and taking title the right way is especially important for unmarried couples. Options vary from state to state but generally include:

Sole ownership: Only one name is recorded on the deed and that person has all the rights and responsibilities of ownership.

Pros: Sole ownership may yield tax savings if your incomes are drastically different. And, if your partner has bad credit, applying for a home loan in your name only may help with approval. However, remember ownership rights are determined by names on the deed, not the mortgage, Anna Fabian, vice president of product at lender SoFi, said via email.

Con: If the relationship ends and you're not on the title, you'll risk walking away with nothing even if you contributed money to the purchase or mortgage payments.