NerdWallet: Ask Brianna: When a student debt becomes a lot of trouble

"Ask Brianna" is a column from NerdWallet for 20-somethings or anyone else starting out. I'm here to help you manage your money, find a job and pay off student loans -- all the real-world stuff no one taught us how to do in college. Send your questions about postgrad life to askbrianna@nerdwallet.com.

Stories about student loan borrowers with six-figure debt loads might shock us, intrigue us or appeal to our deep-seated sense of financial schadenfreude. But borrowers with very high balances, for the most part, are not the ones to worry about.

Those who owe less than $5,000 are.

That's because they're most likely to fall behind. Almost a third of them who began repayment between August 2011 and August 2012 defaulted within four years, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute, a not-for-profit research organization. Just 15 percent of borrowers who owed $35,000 or more defaulted on the same timeline.

Borrowers with a small amount of student debt are more likely to have left school without degrees, affecting their employment options, earnings and ability to repay. Attending for-profit schools with poor job placement rates and having other, non-student debt to manage also put borrowers at risk.

Simply keeping your student loan balance low isn't a defense against default. All your education-related choices -- what school you go to, what you study, what you do after graduation -- affect whether you'll get those loans off your back. Here's how to keep a little debt from turning into a lot of trouble.

Choose a school carefully

Defaulting on student debt means you've missed nine months of payments on federal loans -- often fewer than that for private loans.