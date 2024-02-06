Neff, Patel form new partnership with Ford dealership

Bob Neff, current owner of Ford Groves auto dealership, and Cape Catfish majority owner Andy Patel, have announced the formation of a partnership to be called Blue Oval Auto Group.

Bob Neff of Ford Groves receives well-wishers upon receiving the Rush H. Limbaugh Award on Jan. 26, 2018, from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Southeast Missourian file

The partnership became effective Wednesday, July 5, with both men as owners of the 109-year-old dealership, which will continue to be known by its original name.

"Creating this partnership with Andy Patel secures the future of Ford Groves for decades to come," Neff said.

Ford Groves has 65 employees, inclusive of its Cape Girardeau and Jackson locations.