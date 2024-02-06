Neff, Patel form new partnership with Ford dealership

Bob Neff, current owner of Ford Groves auto dealership, and Cape Catfish majority owner Andy Patel, have announced the formation of a partnership to be called Blue Oval Auto Group.
The partnership became effective Wednesday, July 5, with both men as owners of the 109-year-old dealership, which will continue to be known by its original name.
"Creating this partnership with Andy Patel secures the future of Ford Groves for decades to come," Neff said.
Ford Groves has 65 employees, inclusive of its Cape Girardeau and Jackson locations.
"There's big things on the horizon and I'm really excited about this change," said Neff, who has owned Ford Groves since 1989.
"We're the oldest (car) dealership in Cape and one of the 20 oldest Ford dealerships in the country."
Neff also said Heath Lucas, a longtime employee of the dealership and its former general sales manager, has been named Ford Groves' new general manager.
