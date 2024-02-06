All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 10, 2023

Neff, Patel form new partnership with Ford dealership

Bob Neff, current owner of Ford Groves auto dealership, and Cape Catfish majority owner Andy Patel, have announced the formation of a partnership to be called Blue Oval Auto Group. The partnership became effective Wednesday, July 5, with both men as owners of the 109-year-old dealership, which will continue to be known by its original name...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ford Groves' Cape Girardeau dealership is at 1501 N. Kingshighway. Bob Neff and multiple restaurant owner Andy Patel are now co-owners of Ford Groves in the Blue Oval Auto Group partnership.
Ford Groves' Cape Girardeau dealership is at 1501 N. Kingshighway. Bob Neff and multiple restaurant owner Andy Patel are now co-owners of Ford Groves in the Blue Oval Auto Group partnership.Submitted

Bob Neff, current owner of Ford Groves auto dealership, and Cape Catfish majority owner Andy Patel, have announced the formation of a partnership to be called Blue Oval Auto Group.

Bob Neff of Ford Groves receives well-wishers upon receiving the Rush H. Limbaugh Award on Jan. 26, 2018, from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Neff of Ford Groves receives well-wishers upon receiving the Rush H. Limbaugh Award on Jan. 26, 2018, from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.Southeast Missourian file
Bob Neff of Ford Groves receives well-wishers upon receiving the Rush H. Limbaugh Award on Jan. 26, 2018, from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Neff of Ford Groves receives well-wishers upon receiving the Rush H. Limbaugh Award on Jan. 26, 2018, from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.Southeast Missourian file

The partnership became effective Wednesday, July 5, with both men as owners of the 109-year-old dealership, which will continue to be known by its original name.

"Creating this partnership with Andy Patel secures the future of Ford Groves for decades to come," Neff said.

Ford Groves has 65 employees, inclusive of its Cape Girardeau and Jackson locations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Andy Patel
Andy Patel
Andy Patel
Andy Patel

"There's big things on the horizon and I'm really excited about this change," said Neff, who has owned Ford Groves since 1989.

"We're the oldest (car) dealership in Cape and one of the 20 oldest Ford dealerships in the country."

Neff also said Heath Lucas, a longtime employee of the dealership and its former general sales manager, has been named Ford Groves' new general manager.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as e...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy