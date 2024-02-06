Natural gas rates to drop for Liberty customers

This story is updated.
Liberty Utilities residential customers in the company's Southeast District, including Cape Girardeau County, will see rates drop approximately $7.84 for those using 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month beginning Saturday, April 1.
The rate change, according to Missouri Public Service Commission, reflects the Weather Normalization Agreement Rider, which authorizes adjustments based on weather variations.
Liberty has approximately 52,500 natural gas customers in Missouri.
