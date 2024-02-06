All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 20, 2023

Natural gas rates to drop for Liberty customers

Liberty Utilities residential customers in the company's Southeast District, including Cape Girardeau County, will see rates drop approximately $7.84 for those using 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month beginning Saturday, April 1. The rate change, according to Missouri Public Service Commission, reflects the Weather Normalization Agreement Rider, which authorizes adjustments based on weather variations...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

This story is updated.

Liberty Utilities residential customers in the company's Southeast District, including Cape Girardeau County, will see rates drop approximately $7.84 for those using 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month beginning Saturday, April 1.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The rate change, according to Missouri Public Service Commission, reflects the Weather Normalization Agreement Rider, which authorizes adjustments based on weather variations.

Liberty has approximately 52,500 natural gas customers in Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy