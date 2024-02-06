Mungee receives award in Jefferson City

This item has been edited to show Sunil Mungee is no longer president and CEO of Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems.
Sunil Mungee, former president and CEO of Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems since 2020, was awarded the 2021 Rural Health Champion Award during a Nov. 18 presentation in Gov. Mike Parson's office in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Mungee, who previously worked for SoutheastHEALTH, was recognized for his work to expand service lines and to help provide low cost health care plans benefiting 38,000 people.
