Munchbox with late night eats in Cape Girardeau

"We'll have a proliferation of American street food — nachos, tacos, hot dogs, sausages, those sorts of things — but I'm creative and want that creativity to flow through what I do, so expect an ever-changing menu," the younger Buck added. "American street food is the core of The Munchbox because it's so good when you're drunk and I'm fine with you putting that directly into the paper."

Indeed, Buck describes his fare as "Intoxicating food for intoxicating people."

The entrepreneur sees his core clientele as the SEMO community and the downtown culture, and has no interest, at this point, in a bricks-and-mortar location.

"Bricks and mortar involves a lot of money and a lot of risk. The freedom and mobility of a food truck allows you to build a concept, build a brand around that concept and then scale it," Buck said. "I don't want to go to a fixed point store ever, but I would like in the future to have multiple trucks going to multiple places with multiple offerings. Right now, it's one truck."

Menu selections will be on the truck each night and those interested may get more information at Munchbox 573 on Facebook and @mumchbox573 on Instagram.

