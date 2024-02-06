Multi-specialty medical practice Alliance Health to open next month

Several local physicians are combining their practices in a new multi-specialty medical practice set to open next month in Cape Girardeau.
Alliance Health is scheduling appointments now for its primary care, internal medicine, pediatric and dermatology physicians. The practice at 304 S. Mount Auburn Road, will open Nov. 4. Its phone number to schedule appointments is (573) 803-3331.
“It’s a great location, right across the street from Doctors’ Park,” said Jennifer Icaza-Gast, who owns the new practice along with her husband, internal medicine physician Josh Gast.
In addition to Gast, other physicians at Alliance Health will include primary care physician Ramiro Icaza, dermatologist Lawrence Feigenbaum and pediatrician James Hoffman, who will practice part time.
Gast, Hoffman and Icaza have all had established practices in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas. However, Feigenbaum is new to the area.
“He’s very well credentialed and experienced,” Icaza-Gast said.
Fiegenbaum will provide a full range of dermatology services for adult and pediatric patients ranging from cosmetic procedures to skin cancer surgery and hair transplants.
Originally from St. Louis, Feigenbaum graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Missouri and earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri’s School of Medicine before completing his residency at Parkland Hospital/University of Texas-Southwestern, in Dallas. He holds memberships in the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgeons, the Missouri Dermatologic Society and the St. Louis Dermatologic Society.
Icaza-Gast said patients of recently-retired Cape Girardeau dermatologist Hal Brown have been scheduling appointments to see the new dermatologist.
“His first three weeks are booked and we haven’t even marketed the practice yet,” she said.
Alliance Health will accept most major health insurances and is establishing referral relationships with physicians in other specialties such as orthopedics and gastroenterology, Icaza-Gast said.
In addition to exam rooms and offices, the 6,700-square-foot medical practice will include X-ray and procedure rooms. “And on the dermatology side, we’re opening an aesthetics and wellness center, called Aspire, where we’ll offer facials, chemical peals and other cosmetic services,” Icaza-Gast noted.
The building is owned by Greg Tobin of Missouri Plastic & Hand Surgery, which is in a separate space of the building complex. Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, handled the lease arrangements.
“We have the potential to bring in three more doctors into the building, including an allergist,” said Icaza-Gast who added she’s hiring a pair of dermatology nurse practitioners, LPNs, medical assistants and other staff.
“I want Alliance Health to be a practice that goes above and beyond for our patients and gets to know them,” she said. “I really believe we can do this.”
