Multi-specialty medical practice Alliance Health to open next month

Several local physicians are combining their practices in a new multi-specialty medical practice set to open next month in Cape Girardeau.

Alliance Health is scheduling appointments now for its primary care, internal medicine, pediatric and dermatology physicians. The practice at 304 S. Mount Auburn Road, will open Nov. 4. Its phone number to schedule appointments is (573) 803-3331.

Dr. Ramiro Icaza poses for a portrait in a x-ray room Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Alliance Health at 304 S. Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. The practice is scheduled to open Nov. 4. Jacob Wiegand

“It’s a great location, right across the street from Doctors’ Park,” said Jennifer Icaza-Gast, who owns the new practice along with her husband, internal medicine physician Josh Gast.

In addition to Gast, other physicians at Alliance Health will include primary care physician Ramiro Icaza, dermatologist Lawrence Feigenbaum and pediatrician James Hoffman, who will practice part time.

Gast, Hoffman and Icaza have all had established practices in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas. However, Feigenbaum is new to the area.

Alliance Health, located at 304 S. Mount Auburn Road, is scheduled to open Nov. 4, 2019. Submitted

“He’s very well credentialed and experienced,” Icaza-Gast said.

Fiegenbaum will provide a full range of dermatology services for adult and pediatric patients ranging from cosmetic procedures to skin cancer surgery and hair transplants.