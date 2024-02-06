Muddy River Marathon donates to Community Partnership

Muddy River Marathon race organizers have donated $20,000 to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's (CPSEMO) THRIVE program.
The second annual 26.2-mile run was held April 30 in Cape Girardeau.
THRIVE — an acronym standing for teach, hope, reach, involve, value and encourage — is a youth development program building around Search Institute's 40 developmental assets.
