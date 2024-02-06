All sections
BusinessMay 31, 2022

Muddy River Marathon donates to Community Partnership

Muddy River Marathon race organizers have donated $20,000 to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's (CPSEMO) THRIVE program. The second annual 26.2-mile run was held April 30 in Cape Girardeau. THRIVE — an acronym standing for teach, hope, reach, involve, value and encourage — is a youth development program building around Search Institute's 40 developmental assets...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brandon Hahs, left, of Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, and Bryan Kelpe, right, of Missouri Running Company, hold a facsimile check for $20,000, presented Tuesday to Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The money, intended for the social service agency's THRIVE program, comes from proceeds of last month's Muddy River Marathon held in Cape Girardeau.
Brandon Hahs, left, of Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, and Bryan Kelpe, right, of Missouri Running Company, hold a facsimile check for $20,000, presented Tuesday to Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The money, intended for the social service agency's THRIVE program, comes from proceeds of last month's Muddy River Marathon held in Cape Girardeau.

Muddy River Marathon race organizers have donated $20,000 to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's (CPSEMO) THRIVE program.

The second annual 26.2-mile run was held April 30 in Cape Girardeau.

THRIVE — an acronym standing for teach, hope, reach, involve, value and encourage — is a youth development program building around Search Institute's 40 developmental assets.

