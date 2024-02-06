MTC chairman shares secrets of success

The Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) took place Nov. 30 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Among the presentations was a fireside chat between host James Stapleton, chief executive officer of the local technology incubator Codefi, and Dan Cobb, chairman of Missouri Technology Corp. (MTC)

Cobb was appointed to head the MTC on Nov. 9.

Path to success

Cobb detailed four pillars for success in business ventures: having natural talent, the willingness to take risks, getting lucky and the willingness to work extremely hard.

"You have to be willing to work hard and do whatever it takes to succeed," he said, adding people would need to sacrifice personal and family time for work. "... When you're running a growing business, sometimes things can't wait. You either address them or you fall behind."

Getting ahead

While studying at college, Cobb got the opportunity to help start a business, which was not the status quo at the time. Students often moved away to work for existing corporations after graduation.

Along with other students, professors and graduates at Missouri State University, Cobb helped launch the medical information company Management Software in 1983. The McKesson Company purchased that in 1996.

Cobb then in 1999 co-founded HealthMEDX, a long-term health care software, with some of the same people he had worked with before.