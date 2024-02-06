MRV promotes Heather Jokerst

Heather Jokerst has been named senior compliance officer of MRV Banks.
A 2007 Maryville University graduate, Jokerst started with MRV in 2019, and in her new role will be responsible for ensuring the bank's practices align with state and federal regulations.
MRV has two branches in Cape Girardeau with single Missouri locations in Ste. Genevieve, St. Charles and Festus.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.